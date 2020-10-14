UPDATE: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have located a suspect connected to an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2020.
In a press conference on Wednesday, LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman said Shane Loyd, 43, fired three rounds at police who were finishing up paperwork on a Temporary Protective Order (TPO). The incident happened in the 3500 block of Villa Knolls North Drive, near Tropicana and Pecos. Police were responding to an illegal shooting in the area, but found no evidence of shots fired at the scene, Zimmerman said.
Loyd shot at police, an officer returned fire and the suspect fled on foot, police said. During the foot pursuit, Loyd continued to fire shots.
"Additional units responded and established a perimeter, however Loyd was not located. Officers located Loyd’s weapon and clothing in a dumpster behind a nearby business. Loyd was apprehended later that day by patrol officers," police said in a release.
LVMPD identified Officer Curtis Paul as the responding unit. Paul, 27, has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending administrative review. Paul has been with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police since 2017. He is assigned to the Southeast Area Command.
A video of the briefing can be viewed by clicking on the following link:
FULL BRIEFING
ORIGINAL STORY (OCT. 12): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the east valley Monday morning.
According to LVMPD Capt. Sasha Larkin, officers were called to an apartment complex near Tropicana and Pecos at about 3:08 a.m. for a disturbance.
While investigating the disturbance, officers encountered a person who had an outstanding temporary protective order that was in need of service, police said.
While working on that, a male approached the officers and fired shots in their direction.
One of the officers returned fire on the man, who fled on foot.
According to police, during the pursuit, the subject returned fire on the officers again. Officers returned fire while taking cover.
The suspect is still outstanding, police said. This is the 16th officer-involved shooting of 2020. The identity of the officer will be released after 48 hours.
The incident happened in the 3500 block of Villa Knolls North Drive, near Tropicana and Pecos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.