LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a suspect killed himself after a valley-wide police chase on Saturday.
Police have closed Las Vegas Boulevard at Windmill Lane in all directions for the investigation.
At the scene, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ken Nogle said detectives were investigating a suspect wanted for multiple violent felonies. He was found in a car near Durango Drive and Cheyenne Avenue about 2:45 p.m. on July 11.
Officers tried to stop him, but he sped off, Lt. Nogle said. The police pursuit spanned multiple areas of town, ending at Las Vegas Boulevard and Windmill Lane with a pit maneuver.
At the same time, Lt. Nogle said it appears the suspect killed himself with a firearm in his possession. Medical aid was given, but the suspect was pronounced dead.
No identifying information of the suspect was released beyond "adult male."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.