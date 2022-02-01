LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man accused of intentionally driving the wrong way on the 215 beltway told a judge Tuesday that the ghost of a NASCAR driver told him to do it.
Daniel Asseff, 51, faces charges of attempted murder, DUI and battery with a deadly weapon after vehicle crashes reported in the area of Lake North Drive and Fort Apache Road, near Sahara Avenue.
In a court hearing Tuesday, Asseff told the judge that the ghost of Dale Earnhardt told him to drive the wrong way on the freeway in order to get the mayor's attention and bring NASCAR back to Las Vegas. Judge Ann Zimmerman noted that Asseff reportedly had heroin and methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash.
Prosecutors asked for a $200,000 bail for Asseff including alcohol monitoring and a ban on driving. The judge set bail at $500,000, ordering Asseff not the drive and calling him a danger to the community.
