LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One of the two suspects in connection with the disappearance and death of Lesly Palacio appeared in court Friday morning.
Jose Rangel, 46, faces charges of destroying evidence and accessory to commit murder in the death of Palacio. Rangel's son, Erick Rangel-Ibarra, is still wanted by Las Vegas police.
In a court hearing Friday, Rangel used an interpreter to enter a plea of not guilty to the charges. Rangel invoked his right to a speedy trial and a judge set his next court date for April 28.
Palacio, 22, was found dead near Valley of Fire in Sept. 2020 after Palacio was reported missing Aug. 30, 2020. Palacio was last seen at Longhorn Casino on Aug. 29, 2020.
Arrest warrants were issued for Rangel and Rangel-Ibarra shortly after Palacio was found dead, according to court records.
