LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The suspect in the disappearance of a 2-year-old Las Vegas boy will make his first court appearance Wednesday morning.

Terrell Tavoris Rhodes, 27, was booked Tuesday on a murder charge in connection with the disappearance of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson. Nicholson was first reported missing May 5.

Amari's mother Tayler Nicholson told FOX5 on Tuesday regarding Rhodes, "He killed my baby. He just confessed. I'm with Metro now. Will speak with I'm done." A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police source confirmed Rhodes' confession.

LVMPD has still not released details on a possible motive and it is unknown if Amari's body has been found.

Rhodes was set to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court Wednesday at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Mediumjeep
Mediumjeep

Another worthless 13/90 animal killer captured good job law enforcement! Heading to sizelscums prison warehouse,3 hots & a cot everyday !

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.