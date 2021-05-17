LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect in the death of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson was not in court Monday due to quarantine restrictions.
Terrell Rhodes, 27, was arrested May 11 on a murder charge in the death of Amari Nicholson. Amari was reported missing on May 5 and his body was found May 12, not far from where he was first reported missing.
Rhodes didn't appear in court Monday due to jail COVID-19 quarantine restrictions, Judge Harmony Letizia said.
Letizia said Rhodes would be held without bail until his arraignment in two weeks, on June 1.
Jyrgio Hayes, Amari's father, along with Hayes' family attended the court hearing Monday. They were also set to hold a press conference Monday afternoon.
