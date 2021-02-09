LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The suspect in a deadly police shooting outside The Range 702 last week attempted to get a police officer's gun in a 2017 incident, according to North Las Vegas Police.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say suspect Marvon Payton Jr. was shot and killed by police and three civilians after he tried to steal a gun inside the shooting range. Police encountered Payton in the parking lot where they say he stabbed an officer with a screwdriver before being shot and killed.
North Las Vegas police detailed an incident with Payton at a Walmart near West Lake Mead Boulevard and U.S. 95 in 2017.
The department said Payton charged at a police officer who arrived to investigate a car theft. Payton reportedly placed his hands on the officer's gun holster and "began to manipulate the safety levers."
After the struggle ended, Payton was taken to the hospital where police say he told a surveying officer that he wanted the officer's gun and that it was a "nice gun."
Police also said two good Samaritans at the Walmart helped gain control of Payton when he struggled with the officer. The officer suffered minor injuries.
In that incident, North Las Vegas Police arrested Payton on charges of attempted murder, battery on a protected person and attempted robbery. After multiple competency hearings, he was eventually sentenced to three to five years in prison on a charge of attempted grand larceny of a firearm.
Editor's note: Las Vegas police identified Payton as Marvon Payton Jr., however multiple court records identified him as Marvin Payton Jr. FOX5 reached out to LVMPD for clarification on the correct spelling.
