LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a barricade in the west valley Thursday morning.
LVMPD Lt. William Giblin said police were called to the 6600 block of Burgundy Way near Rainbow Boulevard and Alta Drive around 11:47 p.m. Wednesday night. Giblin said the original call appeared to be domestic violence-related.
Giblin said the situation evolved into a barricade in the area. The suspect was taken into custody before 7 a.m., Giblin said.
Alta was closed east of Rainbow for investigation.
