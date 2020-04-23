LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police have taken a suspect into custody after a barricade Thursday afternoon near Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to police. There were no injuries reported and the investigation is on-going, police said.
Henderson Police said the incident started just after 1 p.m.. HPD said the person was possibly armed and barricaded in the 4100 block of W. Sunset.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed they were assisting on a barricade with HPD in the area. LVMPD said the barricade involved a person armed with a gun. A witness as the scene told FOX5 the incident stemmed from a carjacking.
Henderson SWAT was also assisting at the scene.
The northwest corner commercial center off Green Valley Parkway was closed off for investigation. HPD said Sunset westbound at Green Valley Parkway was also shut down.
HPD advised the public to avoid the area.
FOX5 has a crew at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.