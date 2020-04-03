LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect is in custody after a barricade situation Friday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley.
According to police, officers attempted to make a person stop on a possible robbery suspect in the 800 block of South Rainbow Boulevard. The suspect fled the area in a vehicle and entered his residence located near Oil Lantern Lane and Shady Lane, police said.
The suspect initially refused to exit the residence, but was taken into custody.
No additional information was made available at this time.
