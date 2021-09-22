LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man accused of shooting and killing three men in North Las Vegas said the homeless needed to be "terminated," according to an arrest report.
Tristan Tidwell, 35, is facing three murder charges after three separate shootings on Sept. 6 in North Las Vegas. North Las Vegas Police initially thought the shootings were unconnected, but later said Tidwell was the suspected shooter in all three incidents.
According to an arrest report, the investigation began after a dog was reportedly shot. While police were investigating, someone called them over to the Silver Nugget Casino in the 2100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North where a man was found dead. The man was pronounced dead on scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Police began that investigation around 7:38 p.m.
About 7:55 p.m., police were called to the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue in the Emerald Estates complex, for a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
About an hour later at 9 p.m., police were notified of a shooting in the 3200 block of Mary Dee Avenue, at Cheyenne Avenue. A man was pronounced dead on scene with a gunshot wound.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim in the shooting at Silver Nugget Casino as Oliver Stanford Hillman, 53. The victim in the Civic Center shooting was identified as Jorge Godoy-Lua, 43. The victim at Mary Dee Avenue was identified as 27-year-old Michael Meyers from North Las Vegas. All died of gunshot wounds in a homicide, the coroner ruled.
Police arrested Tidwell near the scene of the third shooting, the arrest report said. Tidwell was taken to an NLVPD police station for further questioning.
Tidwell told police he shot at the dog, saying "anything without a home gets terminated." However, he claimed the dog ran away after Tidwell shot at it.
Tidwell then told police he was walking near the Silver Nugget and saw a homeless man near the casino. Tidwell reportedly told police he had to "put it down" and said he shot the man in the neck.
Tidwell then recalled walking near Civic Center Drive, the arrest report said, and told officers he saw another person who "had to be put down." Tidwell said he shot a third person near Mary Dee Avenue in the back, the report said.
When police asked Tidwell if it was okay that he shot and killed three people, Tidwell reportedly said, "Oh no. It's wrong. It's against the law. But it has to be done."
According to court records, Tidwell was not granted bail. His next court hearing was set for Oct. 13.
