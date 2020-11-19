UPDATE: The defendant in a 2019 murder case has been remanded to a secure mental health facility for evaluation and treatment.
Christopher Prestipino is charged with murdering Esmerelda Gonzalez, a Las Vegas model, and burying her body in concrete in June 2019.
According to Clark County District Court records, Prestipino was remanded to the Division of Mental Health Development Services on Friday. He was not present at the Friday hearing.
Prestipino will be returned to court pending evaluation and establishment of competency.
ORIGINAL STORY (FEB. 17): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman accused of helping a man after he killed a Las Vegas model and buried her in concrete agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors, according to court records.
Lisa Mort, 31, reportedly knew that Christopher Prestipino, 45, killed Esmeralda Gonzalez in June 2019, investigators said. According to an arrest report, Prestipino strangled Gonzalez while he was high on methamphetamine. Casandra Garrett, 39, is also facing a murder charge in the case.
Gonzalez's body was found in a concrete-wooden structure in a desert area north of Las Vegas on Oct. 8, 2019.
Mort pleaded guilty Feb. 12 to an accessory to murder charge, court records show. Her jury trial set for Feb. 18 was canceled and her sentencing was set for April 1.
Prestipino's trial was set for April 20. Garrett's trial was set for Nov. 30.
(3) comments
Meth is a very serious addiction. Meth heads don't want to be meth heads their addiction gets the best of them. I know Cassandra(Cassie)Garrett personally. She's actually a very loving, caring, friendly person. I'm not sure why she wouldn't help this young girl. I hope the best for her and her son.
4 months to get this far along! Way to slow in Justice! And now waiting for 6 weeks for the sentencing! Ridiculous people running the criminal court!
Another meth head, another murder. And the democrats Mayor Pete want to decriminalize drugs and call it a victimless crime. Arm yourselves good people!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.