LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man had two pipe bombs in his possession that his mother put in a storage unit, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas police.
Daniel Spitler, 39, was arrested Feb. 21 on two counts of possession of an explosive device after two devices were found in a Uhaul storage unit at 1900 South Decatur Boulevard near Oakey Boulevard.
According to an arrest report, Spitler got into an argument with his mother and sister on Feb. 20 at their apartment on Oakey Boulevard, where the family lives. Spitler reportedly began destroying household items before he left the home.
As Spitler's sister was cleaning after the fight, she found a bag with what she described as pipe bombs, the report said. The sister told her mother to call police about the devices, but the mother didn't want to in fear that Spitler would be arrested and he'd come back to hurt them, the report said.
The mother took the bag, which she thought had Tupperware inside, and placed it in a nearby storage unit, the report said.
On Feb. 21 around 3 p.m., Spitler became irate again and was smashing and kicking items inside the apartment, the arrest report said. The mother called 911 and police became aware of the possible explosive devices in the storage unit, the report said.
According to the arrest report, LVMPD's ARMOR unit responded to the storage unit on Decatur and found the bag in plain view containing two different 6-inch devices with green fuses on the end. LVMPD's K9 unit confirmed the presence of possible explosive material, the report said.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue's Bomb Squad unit used a robotic device to retrieve the explosive devices and diffuse them, the report said. Powder was released from the devices, which was later identified as nitrocellulose, a flammable powder often used in explosive devices, according to the report.
Spitler returned to his family's home around 7 p.m. Police were alerted and Spitler was arrested, the report said.
Spitler's next court appearance was set for Feb. 25.
