LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman is accused of drinking and using cocaine before a deadly crash that killed a mother of six, according to documents from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and the Clark County Justice Court.
Stephanie Church faces two DUI charges after a crash on May 23 near Bonanza Road and Fogg Street. Tricia Young, 47, died in the hospital after the crash. Her 18-year-old son, Kaidence Young, was a passenger and was hospitalized for his injuries.
Surveillance footage from a home nearby the crash showed that the Mazda, the car reportedly driven by Church, didn't slow down before hitting a Honda in the intersection, the car driven by Young.
According to a police report, Church said she had a drink at 8 a.m. the morning of the crash. The crash happened around 3 p.m.
Church reportedly suffered a broken arm and a broken back as a result of the crash. Due to her injuries, police said Church could not performs field sobriety tests, and instead they performed a blood draw at the hospital.
The next day, Church's blood samples were analyzed, the arrest report said. Police said the first blood draw, taken at about 4:30 p.m. May 24, showed a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.136. The blood sample taken at 5:30 p.m. had a BAC of 0.105. According to police, the threshold for a DUI charge is a BAC of 0.08.
Prosecutors allege Church consumed cocaine and alcohol before the crash, according to a criminal complaint.
According to court records, Church's bail was set at $50,000 with the condition of alcohol and drug monitoring, and Church cannot drive. Court records show Church posted bond and her next court hearing was set for Nov. 9.
