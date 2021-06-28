LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The suspect in a deadly shooting of a bar patron said he didn't remember pulling the trigger, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Anthony Balderas, 24, was arrested on a murder charge after the deadly shooting early Sunday at PT's Place, 1281 S. Decatur Boulevard.
Surveillance footage showed Balderas entered the bar around midnight, the report said. The victim, identified in the report as Timothy Hartley, entered about five minutes later. A bartender said both men were regulars and that Balderas was "not acting normal." The bartender also said the men didn't have any interactions or disputes while at the bar, the report said.
Around 3:10 a.m., surveillance footage showed Balderas make a gesture to Hartley with his glass, like a "cheers." Hartley was on the phone at the time and Balderas was at his seat, holding a pistol, the report said. At 3:18 a.m., Balderas walked toward Hartley, who was facing away from him, with pistol in hand. Balderas pointed the gun at Hartley's back and fired one shot, the report said. Police said Balderas then "calmly walked out of the bar" to his vehicle.
The report said Hartley was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. The Clark County Coroner's Office has yet to confirm the identity of the victim.
Balderas arrested at his home at about 10:15 a.m. and was taken to LVMPD headquarters for an interview. Balderas told police he got off of work on June 26 and went to a bar, drinking three whiskey cocktails. Balderas said he left around midnight to PT's Place, the report said.
Balderas said he remembered using the bathroom and planning to go home but didn't remember leaving the bar or driving home, the report said. Then he remembered police coming to the door.
Police showed Balderas the surveillance footage from the bar and he was "shocked," the report said. Balderas reportedly said "case closed" after seeing the footage, the report said.
Balderas said he recognized himself on video but couldn't provide an explanation as to why he shot Hartley, the report said. Balderas apologized for what he did, according to police.
Balderas was denied bail in a court hearing Monday morning, according to court records. His next hearing was set for June 30.
