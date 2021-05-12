LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A judge on Wednesday denied bail for Terrell Tavoris Rhodes, the man accused of murder in the disappearance of Las Vegas toddler Amari Nicholson.
In a hearing Wednesday morning, prosecutors said that there is evidence that Rhodes abused Nicholson. Attorneys said detectives discovered blood on a wall and the boy's soiled clothing.
The same attorneys also said Rhodes lied about what happened to Amari before hiding his body.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
ORIGNAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The suspect in the disappearance of a 2-year-old Las Vegas boy will make his first court appearance Wednesday morning.
Terrell Tavoris Rhodes, 27, was booked Tuesday on a murder charge in connection with the disappearance of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson. Nicholson was first reported missing May 5.
Amari's mother Tayler Nicholson told FOX5 on Tuesday regarding Rhodes, "He killed my baby. He just confessed. I'm with Metro now. Will speak with I'm done." A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police source confirmed Rhodes' confession.
LVMPD has still not released details on a possible motive and it is unknown if Amari's body has been found.
Rhodes was set to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Although the "mother" was not at home at the time, she is just as guilty as her scumbag boyfriend.
Another worthless 13/90 animal killer captured good job law enforcement! Heading to sizelscums prison warehouse,3 hots & a cot everyday !
