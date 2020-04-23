LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man died after a shooting involving North Las Vegas Police Thursday morning.
NLVPD said the officer-involved shooting happened shortly after 6 a.m. in the 700 block of E. Nelson, near Carey Ave. and 5th St.
The suspect died, NLVPD said, but it wasn't immediately clear if the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Additional details would be provided Thursday afternoon.
