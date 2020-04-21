LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A car chase was followed by a fatal officer-involved shooting east of the Strip on Tuesday afternoon.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Cpt. Nichole Splinter said that the shooting took place at a Siegel Suites near Twain Avenue and Spencer Street, after a chase that began at about 2 p.m.
The chase began when an officer observed the vehicle driving "erratically" and discovered that the license plate was from a stolen vehicle.
“The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed and was driving throughout the city extremely erratically, sometimes in excess of 100 miles per hour, before stopping at the Siegel Suites,” said Splinter.
“The driver of the vehicle exited and had a shotgun in his hand. He immediately pulled it out and pointed it at the driver of a red vehicle which was exiting the parking lot of Siegel Suites, in an apparent attempted carjacking,” she said.
Officers fired several rounds at the suspect, striking him. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Within 72 hours, the sheriff or a designee will hold a press conference releasing body-worn camera footage.

