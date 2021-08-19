LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A male suspect was taken into custody Thursday afternoon following an armed barricade incident at a convenience store afternoon.
LVMPD responded to a 7-Eleven in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.
According to LVMPD spokesman Aiden Ocampo-Gomez, the barricade was in response to a man armed with a knife who was possibly threatening customers.
Store employees and customers were able to leave the building. However, the man is still inside the business, Ocampo-Gomez said.
Tropicana was shut down in both directions from Cameron St. to Decatur. LVMPD advised avoiding the area as closures remain in place.
No additional details regarding the suspect were available Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.