LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a man allegedly involved in a a deadly shooting detected by Shot Spotter this past weekend.
Daniel Lopez-Jauregi, 19, was identified by neighbors and on surveillance footage after a man was shot inside of a car, according to his arrest report.
The investigation was near Thunderbolt Avenue and Craig Road, near Nellis Air Force Base, according to LVMPD homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.
Spencer said about 5:02 p.m. on March 20, dispatchers got reports of shots fired from ShotSpotter on the 4700 block of Thunderbolt Avenue.
When officers arrived, they were told a red Mustang had driven off. The officers found the car nearby at Puebla Street and Craig Road, where a man had gotten out of the car and was laying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to UMC Trauma where he died, police said. The man was identified in police records as Rayvion Brown, born in 2001.
According to police on Saturday, Brown was in his car at the intersection of Thunderbolt and Vorsand Drive talking with Lopez-Jauregi. At some point, Lopez-Jauregi allegedly pulled a handgun and shot the victim. The victim drove to a convenience store parking lot as the suspect ran away.
Several witnesses in the apartment complex where the shooting happened identified Lopez-Jauregi to police and said he was going to meet someone for a marijuana sale.
Based on the identifications and surveillance video partially showing the incident, police arrested Lopez-Jauregi and he was charged with murder in the case.
According to jail records, Lopez-Jauregi was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
Spencer urged anyone with information to report it to CrimeStoppers or email homicide@lvmpd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.