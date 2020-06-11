LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a man they said robbed a casino cage on the Strip, just a week after casinos reopened to the public.
LVMPD Lt. Daryl Rhoads said the robbery happened just after 2 a.m. at the main cage at New York-New York Hotel & Casino. Rhoads said a white man obtained an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing the area.
Police located the suspect a while later and took the man into custody. No injuries were reported during the incident, Rhoads said.
