LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a domestic disturbance involving a suspect and young juvenile.
Authorities responded to the 4400 block of E. Twain Avenue near Boulder Highway reference an alleged battery situation inside an apartment complex.
"Officers have contained the area and are attempting to de-escalate the situation and have him exit peacefully. It is unknown if the male is armed at this time," police said in a release.
At about 2:40 p.m., Las Vegas police updated that the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. The juvenile involved was unharmed, police said.
The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Deandre Cannon. Cannon faces multiple felony charges including domestic violence and child abuse/neglect.
According to an arrest report, the incident started as domestic violence at 8 a.m. Aug. 23. A woman said her boyfriend, later identified as Cannon, became agitated for an unknown reason and punched her in the face. She fled the apartment with her 6-year-old son and called police from the apartment complex's front office.
Police later made contact with Cannon, but he refused to open the door. He briefly spoke with officers through the balcony door but denied any wrongdoing, the arrest report said.
Later that afternoon, the victim reportedly returned to the apartment to collect her things. She told police Cannon pointed a gun at her through the sliding glass door, the report said. She grabbed her things from the front porch and ran from the apartment.
SWAT took over the incident as a barricade situation, the arrest report said. Cannon was inside the residence with his 1-year-old son. Eventually, Cannon surrendered and was arrested.
In an interview with police, Cannon continued to deny any of the incidents alleged by his girlfriend that day and claimed his swollen hand was due to his girlfriend biting him. Cannon said he surrendered to police after his mother in California called and told him to turn himself in.
Cannon's next court appearance was set for Aug. 26.
