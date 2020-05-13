LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police identified five officers involved in a shooting that critically injured a man Sunday night.

According to LVMPD, officers were called to the Siena Suites near Boulder Highway and Russell Road around 7:15 p.m. May 10. Police said an intoxicated man holding a gun was causing a disturbance at the apartment complex.

The man, identified by police as 42-year-old Jody Lucas, was located on the third floor balcony with a firearm, LVMPD said. LVMPD said they set up a plan to de-escalate the situation when the man exited his apartment with the firearm and pointed it at officers.

On Wednesday, police said officers fired several times, hitting Lucas, before he fled down a nearby stairwell. Once he was on the ground flood, police said he encountered Sgt. Stephen Trzpis who fired several more rounds.

Lucas was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition, LVMPD said. He was booked in absentia for four counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a police officer with a deadly weapon and child endangerment, two counts.

LVMPD identified the officers involved as Sgt. Justin Diebold, Sgt. Stephen Trzpis, Officer Brendan Hansen, Officer Daniel Lapolla, and Officer Austin Lea.

Sgt. Diebold, 36, and Sgt. Trzpis, 40, have been employed with LVMPD since 2005. Officer Hansen, 33, Officer Lapolla, 24, and Officer Lea, 26, have been employed with LVMPD since 2017. All were placed on routine paid administrative leave pending review of the shooting.