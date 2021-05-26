LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect has barricaded themselves in a motel after a stolen car investigation from police.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the investigation started around 10:30 a.m. May 26. LVMPD said they were conducting a stolen vehicle investigation at a motel in the 8000 block of Dean Martin Drive, near Blue Diamond Road.
Police said at least one suspect is thought to be in a motel room and police have deemed the situation a barricade. LVMPD said they are evacuating the motel as a precaution.
Dean Martin was closed north of Blue Diamond, LVMPD said. NHP was assisting in traffic control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.