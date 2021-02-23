LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a vacant building fire in the central valley Monday night.
It happened at 9:39 p.m. Feb. 22 near Sahara Avenue and Santa Clara Drive.
According to fire officials, the cause of fire is unknown, but squatters are believed to be involved.
The fire was put out within an hour.
Two people were checked by medics at the scene, but no injuries were reported.
