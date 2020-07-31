LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A son is accused of killing his father during a domestic dispute early Friday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, according to police.
According to police, at approximately 12:34 a.m., Las Vegas police received a report if a domestic dispute between an elderly father and his son in the 4800 block of Van Carol Drive.
As officers were en route to the residence, dispatched received a call from the son advising that his elderly father was transported to Spring Valley Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, police said.
The investigation indicated that the son, identified as 67-year-old Oris Jones, and the victim were involved in a verbal argument inside the residence. As some point, according to police, Jones struck the victim who sustained facial and chest injuries.
As a result of the investigation, Jones was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for one count of open murder.
The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
