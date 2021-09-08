LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hundreds of emails and social media messages led detectives to connecting a boyfriend to his girlfriend's disappearance, according to court documents.
Phillip O'Reilly was indicted by a Clark County grand jury in the disappearance of 35-year-old Cheryllyn Beardall. Beardall was last seen in late July 2020 and was reported missing with Henderson Police in September 2020.
Law enforcement issued subpoenas for hundreds of phone, email and social media records to connect O'Reilly to Beardall's disappearance.
According to a timeline created by Henderson Police, Beardall was last seen by a family member on July 20, 2020. O'Reilly told police he last saw Beardall on July 22, 2020 and last heard from her on July 23, 2020. The first missing person's report for Beardall was filed by her sister on July 23, 2020.
Between July and September 2020, police were able to track Beardall's car multiple times via traffic cameras before Las Vegas Metropolitan Police recovered her vehicle on Sept. 21, 2020.
SOCIAL MEDIA MESSAGES
In the mean time, Beardall was reportedly making sporadic appearances on social media. On Aug. 13, Facebook messages show a friend frantically messaging Beardall's account, asking if Beardall was okay and safe. Beardall's account sent one message the next day:
"[O'Reilly] always said he only stayed with me for the kids now he has them, and I'm with someone who cares about me more than he ever did," the message read.
Shortly after, the friend sent a message to O'Reilly on Facebook.
"Your [sic] a fool," it said. "I know that is you." The friend accused O'Reilly of using Beardall's account to message her.
O'Reilly also told the friend that Beardall started doing hard drugs and left to be with another guy.
On Aug. 12, 2020, a request was submitted to change Beardall's Facebook password. The next day, Beardall's account requested to make O'Reilly the legacy contact, allowing him to take over her Facebook page if Beardall died. On Aug. 22, a request was made for permanent deletion of Beardall's Facebook account.
GRAND JURY TRANSCRIPTS
Prosecutors interviewed eight witnesses as part of the grand jury proceedings, including two of Beardall's children, her sister and O'Reilly's sister.
Beardall's sister told prosecutors that O'Reilly was controlling and limited who her sister could see outside the house. Beardall's children echoed the claims of control, and said O'Reilly would sometimes assault Beardall during arguments. The children claimed that they were also abused by O'Reilly.
Both children said they didn't see their mother leave, according to grand jury transcripts. They said their mother left all personal possessions behind. O'Reilly reportedly told them that Beardall "didn't want to be there anymore" and left.
HPD confirmed that Beardall's case was being investigated as a homicide rather than a missing person's case following O'Reilly's indictment.
O'Reilly was set to have his first hearing in District Court Thursday morning. As of Thursday afternoon, court records didn't indicate whether O'Reilly entered a plea.
