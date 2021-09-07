UPDATE -- Las Vegas police said after contacting authorities in New Mexico, it was no longer believed that the man had been in Nevada.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An 86-year-old man is believed to be missing in the Las Vegas area.

According to a Silver Alert issued by the Grants Police Department in New Mexico, Danny Salter was last seen in Las Vegas on Aug. 31. Salter reportedly purchased a bus ticket to visit family in Denver, but never boarded the bus in Las Vegas. 

Salter is described as 5'4" tall, weighing 174 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with "In Loving Memory of Barbara Ann Irving" printed on the front, with khaki pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on Salter's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact GPD at 505-287-4404.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.