LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police said a shoplifting suspect was killed following a confrontation with property security Sunday night.
About 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 31, police said they responded to the 1300 block of W. Sunset Road in Henderson, the address of Galleria at Sunset, for a battery-related incident involving a knife.
According to an investigation, an on-property security officer produced a knife after the theft suspect, a 34-year-old man accused of concealing stolen store merchandise, threatened the security guard with his own knife.
"Preliminary information revealed a male subject was observed concealing store merchandise on his person and proceeded to exit the business without paying for the merchandise," police said in a release. "The business’ 56-year-old security officer was alerted to the theft and attempted to retrieve the stolen merchandise from the male outside the business."
The theft suspect was stabbed during the incident and later transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
The guard involved stayed on scene and was cooperating with police, they said. The name of the suspect will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of next of kin.
This is an active investigation and second homicide for the City of Henderson for 2021. Charges are pending.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward. Please contact Officer Katrina Farrell, Public Information Officer at 702-267-4509.
(1) comment
Good job security another worthless thief is room temperature,lowlife crime doesn’t pay!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.