PAHRUMP (FOX5) -- Four suspects were arrested in connection with Nye County's first officer-involved shooting of 2020.
The officer-involved shooting happened around 2:55 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Pahrump Walmart. Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said deputies were called to the store for a shoplifting call.
Wehrly said one suspect, 24-year-old Joseph Beltran from Las Vegas, was trying to flee police when police fired a shot toward Beltran.
The deputy who shot at Beltran was James Ramos, who has been with the NCSO for four years. Ramos fired one shot but didn't hit Beltran. No one was injured, Wehrly said.
Deputy Xavier Gideon, who was had been with the department 1.5 years, assisted on the call.
Three other suspects were arrested on organized retail theft charges: Larry Hermansen, 34, from Las Vegas; Steven Cooke, 34, from Henderson; and Sally Diaz, 29, from Las Vegas. Hermansen, Cooke and Diaz were all detained in the Walmart parking lot.
Hermansen and Cooke also face drug charges, Wehrly said.
Beltran faces organized retail theft and resisting arrest charges, Wehrly said. Beltran didn't have a weapon on him at the time of the shooting.
