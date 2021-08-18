LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect in a deadly shooting said she "pistol whipped" a man she got into a fight with, but the gun went off and killed him, according to an arrest report from Henderson Police.
Lucretia Smith, 28, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of open murder in connection with a deadly shooting on Monday near Arroyo Grande and Sunset Road.
According to the arrest report, HPD received numerous 911 calls about a man shot in the 500 block of Chelsea Drive around 12 p.m. Aug. 16. Witnesses told police there was a fight outside a home in the area. Witnesses said a woman identified as Smith shot a man and fled in a gray SUV.
The arrest report identified the victim as Mario Hunt. The Clark County Coroner's Office has yet to identify the victim. Hunt was reportedly taken to Sunrise Hospital where he later died.
According to police, surveillance video in the area showed Smith and Hunt in a physical fight in a front yard in the area. Witnesses eventually separated the two and Smith went to her vehicle while Hunt walked in the other direction.
The arrest report said video showed Smith later pull her car up near Hunt and get out, chasing him. Video showed Smith holding a gun, the report said.
Police said when Smith got close, she raised the gun above her head and hit Hunt with it, but the gun discharged and Hunt fell to the ground. Smith was then seen getting into a car and fleeing the scene, the report said. Police said Smith's leopard print sandal fell off and was left at the scene.
On Aug. 17, officers located a vehicle matching the description of Smith's vehicle, the report said. Officers saw Smith get into another car with two other people and police pulled the car over. Smith was arrested and brought to HPD for questioning, the report said.
Smith admitted to being at the location of the shooting and owning a handgun, the report said. She told police she attempted to "pistol whip" Hunt but the handgun discharged, shooting him in the head.
Additional details about Smith's next court appearance weren't immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.