UPDATE: Las Vegas police have confirmed that the semi-truck that overturned on the I-15 southbound on-ramp at West Flamingo on Monday morning was involved in a hit-and-run incident.
The driver whose vehicle was struck told police he was at Desert Inn Road at a posted stop sign on the eastbound exit travel lane, preparing to turn left on Rancho Drive. According to the traffic report, the semi-truck was traveling west on Desert Inn's eastbound exit travel lane in the wrong direction. The stationary vehicle's right side then collided with the semi-truck's right side.
After impact, the semi-truck driver left the crash scene heading westbound on Desert Inn from Rancho, police said. The other driver followed the semi-truck and observed it roll over on the I-15 near the east Flamingo exit.
Las Vegas police determined that the semi-truck driver was at-fault in the collision, and are investigating for possible impairment.
The semi-truck driver was arrested for suspicion of impaired driving and for reckless driving. The identity of the male driver arrested was not available Tuesday afternoon.
ORIGINAL STORY:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A semi-truck overturned and blocked an on ramp to the I-15, blocking traffic from Monday morning to late afternoon.
The semi overturned on the I-15 southbound ramp at West Flamingo Road around 8:23 a.m.
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ashlee Wellman said the NHP believes the semi was involved in an earlier hit and run that Las Vegas Metropolitan police responded to near Desert Inn and Rancho Drive.
Wellman said the NHP received reports that the semi turned on to I-15 southbound after the alleged hit and run. The driver attempted to get on the I-15 southbound from East Flamingo. The semi overturned and came to a rest on the I-15 southbound on ramp.
The driver had minimal injuries and was transported to Spring Valley Hospital.
Impairment was suspected. Las Vegas police provided no further details about the hit and run referenced by NHP.
The Regional Transportation Commission posted on Twitter that the on ramp was cleared by 3:10 p.m.
#FASTALERT3/15/2021 3:10 PMI-15 South On Ramp at Flamingo is now Open— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) March 15, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.