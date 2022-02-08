LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A second suspect was arrested in connection with an Aug. 2021 shooting.
Randy Ishmael Jibree Ramsey Jr., 28, was arrested Feb. 2 in connection with a shooting on Aug. 22, 2021 in the 500 block of Calcaterra Circle, near Paradise and Flamingo roads. Police identified the victim as Joseph Harrison, who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Moufassa Haulcy, 25, was arrested Aug. 24 in connection with the shooting. But according to an arrest report, Ramsey fired at the victim at the same time as Haulcy.
A witness told police that Ramsey fired four times at Harrison, the report said. Police viewed surveillance footage and determined Ramsey fired toward Harrison at the same time as Haulcy, who later approached the victim on the ground and fired several more rounds, the arrest report said.
A witness told police there was a third person there who witnessed the shooting but never fired his gun, the report said.
Ramsey faces charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He was not granted bail, according to court records. His next court date was set for Feb. 17.
