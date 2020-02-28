LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Scott Gragson pleaded guilty to a felony charge of driving under the influence resulting in death and bodily harm in district court Friday.
Parties agreed to a minimum of 6-15 years and max 10-25 years in prison.
Gragson drunkenly crashed into a tree May 30, 2019 resulting in the death of passenger Melissa Newton and serious injuries to two other passengers.
The court cannot grant probation. Gragson's sentencing is expected June 12 at 10 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
