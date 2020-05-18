LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A well known Las Vegas Valley businessman will pay a family millions after a deadly DUI crash killed a mother of three.

Scott Gragson, the grandson of former Las Vegas mayor Oran K. Gragson, and his insurance company will pay $21 million in a partial settlement in his civil case. A settlement has not been reached with one of the victims in the crash.

The money will go to the family of Melissa Newton, who died in the deadly crash nearly a year ago. Newton was a 36-year-old mother of three girls.

Gragson must also pay more than $6 million in attorney's fees, according to court documents.

According to police reports and witnesses, Gragson was driving home from a charity golf tournament May 30, 2019 with four passengers in his Range Rover SVR. A witness told police Gragson became belligerent with the security guard when she refused to let vehicles behind him enter without checking in to the gated community. Gragson said he was having an after party and the guard should let vehicles pass. After being denied, Gragson sped off, failed to maintain control of the vehicle inside the community, collided with some trees and ultimately crashed, police said.

Gragson's blood alcohol level after the crash was 0.147 percent, according to the District Attorney's Office. Gragson's lawyer attempted to throw out those results in his criminal trial before Gragson pleaded guilty in February.

Gragson's civil trial for a lawsuit by Christopher Bentley, one of the passengers in the crash, was set for September. Sentencing for Gragson's criminal trial was set for June 12.