LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said three people were killed in a head-on crash near Scotty's Junction on Saturday afternoon.
The Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3:57 p.m. on March 27 on southbound U.S. 95 approaching mile marker 99 (near Scotty's junction).
A man driving alone in a Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on the highway while a Toyota Highlander occupied by two adults and three juveniles was traveling southbound approaching the Ford. "For reasons unknown," the Ford partially entered the southbound travel lane and struck the front left side of the Toyota with its front left side, according to the NHP's investigation.
The Toyota went into the shoulder and overturned. One woman and two juveniles were ejected from the Toyota. The driver, one adult and one juvenile passenger from the Toyota were pronounced dead on scene.
Two juveniles from the Toyota were transported to UMC Trauma. One juvenile who was unrestrained at the time of the crash is in critical condition.
The driver of the Ford was unrestrained. He has been transported to UMC Trauma in serious condition, according to the NHP.
The NHP has listed the city of origin for the Ford driver as Tolleson, Arizona. The driver and passengers in the Toyota are from Victor, Idaho.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
