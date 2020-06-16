LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The San Diego District Attorney's Office is looking for the friends and family of a homicide victim who used to live in Clark County.
Kevin Hughes, 58, was a former Clark County resident, according to authorities. Hughes was stabbed to death at a bus stop in downtown San Diego on May 27, 2019.
The San Diego DA's office said they have yet to contact Hughes' next of kin and believe he may know someone in the Clark County area.
Hughes was born in Clark County in 1962 and lived in various Nevada cities throughout his life, according to officials.
If you or someone you know has information about Hughes or the names or locations of his family members or close friends, contact the San Diego DA's Office at 619-531-3651 or by email at sandiegoda@sdcda.org.
