LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some guests were evacuated from a Las Vegas hotel and casino after a barricade that started late Wednesday night.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the barricade at Sam's Town began around 10:50 p.m. March 4. Police said a man barricaded himself in a room after setting off the fire alarm.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said a "modest number of rooms" were evacuated and guests were relocated to other rooms. Witnesses at the scene said the 3rd floor was evacuated.
Gordon said the suspect was taken into custody by SWAT just before 3 a.m.
Police said the entire incident was contained to the property and no roads were closed. Staff and guests on scene said the property was back open and operational as of 5:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.