LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a suspicious package found in front of the federal courthouse Wednesday morning.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the item was reported just before 2 a.m. at the Lloyd D. George Courthouse at 333 S. Las Vegas Boulevard near Clark Avenue. Gordon said LVMPD and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Bomb Squad were on scene investigating.
Gordon said around 5:20 a.m., the item was determined not to be an explosive or incendiary device. Police reopened surrounding roads as a result.
