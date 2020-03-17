LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating after a person was found dead on the road in the northwest valley Tuesday morning.
LVMPD said the person was found around 6:24 a.m. at North Tenaya Way and West Azure Drive. Police said the death appeared to be the result of a medical episode.
Tenaya was closed between Tropical and Azure
LVMPD said they're still investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.