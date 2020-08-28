LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman stole approximately $1 million in poker chips, cash, watches and more from Las Vegas professional poker player Antonio Esfandiari, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Svitlana Silva, 46, was arrested Aug. 22 on residential burglary and stolen property charges after Esfandiari and his father Bejan reported missing items from their safe on July 14.
The stolen items reportedly included:
- $150,000 in cash
- $300,000-$500,0000 in poker chips
- A platinum diamond bracelet valued at $350,000
- Four watches valued from $2,000 to $35,000 apiece
- A gold carry-on suitcase
According to an arrest report, Silva was the only other person with a key, as she had lived there off-and-on for a few months. Silva confirmed the living arrangement but said she returned her key, though she said she knew where to find a spare.
Bejan told police that Silva may have known his safe passcode because it was similar to the passcodes on his iPhone and iPad, which Silva reportedly used.
On Aug. 22, Antonio reportedly called police and said Silva had recently participated in a poker game at someone's home. After losing several rounds, Silva reportedly left and came back with a safe. Silva reportedly pulled out approximately $300,000 in Aria and Bellagio chips. Someone else at the game reportedly cashed out with some of the chips Silva had brought.
Silva later reportedly texted this person asking to buy back the chips, saying the person would have a hard time cashing them out due to a "computer mark."
Police arrested Silva Aug. 22 in the Aria parking garage and found Aria and Bellagio poker chips and large amounts of cash in her purse, according to the arrest report. Silva's husband told police that Silva told him she got the chips from either Antonio or Bejan's safe.
According to court records, Silva posted bond shortly after her arrest. Her next court appearance was set for Oct. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.