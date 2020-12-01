LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two shooting suspects targeted ten different victims in five separate shootings on Thanksgiving morning, including a deadly shooting in a 7-Eleven parking lot, according to new court documents from the Henderson Police Department.
Christopher McDonnell, 28, and Kayleigh Lewis, 26, were arrested by Arizona Department of Public Safety officers after they were involved in a police shooting in La Paz County. Prior to the shooting, the pair went on a shooting spree around the Las Vegas Valley, according to police documents.
Henderson Police Department said the first shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Nov. 26. Police said the suspects pulled up next to a car on the I-215 and Valle Verde off-ramp and shot at two occupants inside. Neither were injured, police said.
About 10 minutes later, the suspects were reportedly involved in another shooting. HPD said the suspects pulled up next to a car on the Auto Show Drive onramp to US 95 and shot at the person in the vehicle. The victim was not hit, police said.
The third incident happened at Warm Spring and Cadence Way, though it isn't clear when the shooting happened. According to police, the suspects again pulled up next to a vehicle in the area and shot at the driver. The victim wasn't hurt, police said.
That led to the fourth shooting at a 7-Eleven at 870 E. Lake Mead. Police said the suspects, later identified as McDonnell and Lewis, entered the store briefly before exiting and firing multiple rounds in the parking lot. Four people were shot including 22-year-old Kevin Mendiola, who was pronounced dead on scene.
A fifth person was shot in the fifth incident that night, according to police. Police said after leaving the 7-Eleven, the suspects pulled up next to a car on Lake Mead Parkway near the entrance to Lake Las Vegas. The suspects reportedly shot at two people in the car, hitting one of them in the arm, according to police documents. The gunshot victim later went to the homicide scene at the 7-Eleven and contacted police.
The pair, along with Shawn McDonnell, 30, were later arrested by Arizona DPS. Christopher McDonnell was taken to Sunrise Hospital after the incident involving Arizona police.
Christopher McDonnell was set to have a court hearing in Henderson Justice Court Tuesday morning.
