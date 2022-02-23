LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspected DUI driver was seen speeding and weaving between lanes before a crash that injured two others, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Cassandra Leal, 30, was arrested on DUI and reckless driving charges after the crash Feb. 20 at E. Sahara and Maryland Parkway.
LVMPD said Leal was driving a Scion that hit a Dodge turning left onto Maroney. Police said Leal was driving at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.
According to an arrest report, witnesses estimated Leal was driving 95-100 mph before the crash. The same witnesses said Leal was "weaving" between lanes before the crash.
An officer said Leal had a strong alcoholic smell on her, according to the report. Leal was taken to Sunrise Hospital to be treated for her injuries and she refused to talk to police at the hospital, the report said.
Two others in the Dodge were taken to Sunrise Hospital for critical injuries, the report said.
(1) comment
It's time to throw these drunk idiots in prison for this type of reckless driving, instead of letting them buy their way out of incarceration. By the way, this type of stupidity behind the wheel of a car almost never happens when cannabis is involved...it's always the crazy, out-of-control liver-destroying drunks who care nothing about the safety of others.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.