LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A driver told police he had consumed two beers before a deadly crash that killed a man in a motorized wheelchair, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrest report.
Kevin Robinson, 53, was arrested July 12 on a charge of DUI resulting in death after the deadly crash at Decatur Boulevard and Flamingo Road. Police said a Dodge Ram truck hit a man in a motorized wheelchair as he was crossing Decatur.
The victim, identified in the arrest report as Arthur Green, was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.
Robinson was identified as the driver on scene. According to an arrest report, Robinson said he had purchased a case of Modelo beer and a fifth of vodka prior to the crash. Robinson said he consumed two twelve-ounce beers before the crash, the report said.
Officers noted in the report that Robinson smelled of alcohol and police conducted field sobriety tests.
According to court records, Robinson was not granted bail. Robinson's next court hearing was set for Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.