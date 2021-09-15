LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested in connection with a domestic incident in which a girl was thrown from an apartment balcony over the weekend.
Jarick Jermel Willis, 32, faces charges of child abuse and/or neglect, attempted murder and domestic battery in connection with the Sunday incident near Boulder Highway and Desert Inn Road.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a 5-year-old girl was thrown from a third floor balcony at the Boulder Pines apartment complex around 4:45 p.m. Sept. 12. An arrest report said police located the girl face down in the gravel near the apartment. The girl was taken to Sunrise Hospital and was reported unconscious, according to an arrest report.
LVMPD officers spoke to the girl's mother at the apartment. The mother told police she had been dating Willis since March 2021, but that weekend was the first weekend he had been at her apartment. The mother said she and Willis both practiced African spirituality, and Willis said her daughter was "full of bad spirits. The mother said Willis also talked about the daughter having "bad entities," and that he essentially "believed [her daughter] was a demon," the arrest report said.
Not long after, the mother said she heard a commotion in the living room, followed by her son screaming. The mother found Willis on the balcony with her daughter on the ground below, and her son told her Willis had thrown the girl from the balcony, the arrest report said.
The mother said she thought Willis had killed her daughter and feared for her life, police said in the report. The mother retrieved a gun from her purse and confronted Willis. A struggle ensured, according to police, and the mother shot Willis, the arrest report said. Willis then fled from the balcony.
Police eventually located Willis, where he was arrested and then taken to University Medical Center. At the time of the report, Willis was listed in critical condition at UMC with multiple injuries, including a gunshot wound to his chest.
The child was listed as stable at Sunrise Hospital. The arrest report said the child suffered from multiple broken bones, a collapsed lung and a lacerated liver.
According to court records, Willis was not present at his first court hearing on Tuesday due to still being hospitalized. Willis' bail was set at $150,000, with conditions that he does not contact the victim or go to the victim's address. His next court hearing was set for Sept. 16.
Editor's note: LVMPD previously identified the child victim as a male. An arrest report identified the victim as a female.
(2) comments
a struggle ensured? Journalism is dead.
Sounds like she made a bad choice in a boyfriend.
