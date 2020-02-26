LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 74-year-old man was knocked unconscious after he was hit multiple times with a skateboard at an RTC bus stop, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
David Ordaz-Loera was arrested on a battery charge after the altercation Feb. 13 at 101 East Bonneville Avenue near 1st Street.
Police were called to the area around 7 p.m. and found Ordaz-Loera handcuffed on the sidewalk. Police said in the report that the victim was not at the scene.
Ordaz-Loera told police he was waiting at the bus stop when an elderly man called him a name and spit in his face. Ordaz-Loera said he "jabbed" the man with his skateboard and hit him a few times, but told police he "probably went overboard," according to the report.
An RTC security officer said he saw Ordaz-Loera and the elderly man arguing on the corner near the bus stop. The officer said he saw Ordaz-Loera swing the skateboard like a baseball bat, hitting the man at least four times, according to the report.
The RTC security officer said he thought the elderly man lost consciousness, as he fell to the ground and hit his head, the report said. The security officer also said Ordaz-Loera was resisting arrest and the officer pepper-sprayed him in order to get him handcuffed, the report said.
The elderly man was taken to University Medical Center. The report noted the man had multiple injuries, including a broken nose, a swollen hand and multiple cuts and bruises on the man's arms, head and face.
The 74-year-old man told police he had a hard time seeing due to his age. The man said when he got off the RTC bus, he heard a man say something to him. As he was looking for the man who was talking to him, the elderly man was hit with the skateboard, the report said. The elderly man said he thought he was hit four to five more times after the initial blow, the report said.
Ordaz-Loera’s next court appearance set for March 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.