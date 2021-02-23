LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A North Las Vegas man confessed to three murders from nearly 25 years ago, according to an arrest report.
Willis Davis was arrested Jan. 12 by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on a gun charge. While in LVMPD custody, Davis told officers he wanted to confess to murders that occurred in North Las Vegas, an arrest report said.
The two cases happened in May and November 1996. According to NLVPD, a juvenile was shot at a bus stop at Commerce and Duchess on May 18, 1996. Witnesses at the time said it was a drive-by shooting, and the case was never solved.
Just six months later on Nov. 8, 1996, police found two dead bodies in a desert area in the 3000 block of Clayton Street, south of Cheyenne Avenue. Police said the two bodies were found with gunshot wounds to the head and were found about 150 yards apart. The case also went unsolved.
Without prompting from officers, Davis confessed to being the shooter in both cases, the report said.
Davis said he was part of a gang and in May 1996, he was driving with a friend. The report said Davis wanted to shoot a member of a rival gang. Davis reportedly saw the juvenile at the bus stop and decided to shoot him, the report said.
"He told me he knew he killed the person," the officer wrote in the report.
In November, Davis said he had two friends that asked him to "do a lick" with them, the report said. One was a member of a rival gang, the other was in the same gang as him. Davis said he got a hard time for being friends with a rival gang member, the report said.
Davis said he and his friends all went to a desert area and Davis asked one of his friends to look at the gun, the report said. The friend handed it to him and Davis shot at both of them, according to the report.
One of his friends tried to run away and Davis shot at him again the report said. Davis said there was distance between the two friends because of the one that tried to run away, but both were found with gunshot wounds to the head.
According to court records, Davis faces three murder charges and one conspiracy to commit murder charge. Davis was not granted bail and was appointed a public defender. His next court date was set for Feb. 25.
