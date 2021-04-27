LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man called an airline customer service line multiple times and threatened to blow up multiple planes and the Las Vegas airport, according to an arrest report.
Andrew Greco, 52, was arrested on charges of making a bomb threat and terroristic threats after he allegedly called the Frontier Airlines customer support desk multiple times.
According to an arrest report, Greco was first involved in an incident at McCarran on April 23. Greco was flying from Las Vegas to Reno and was told by a Frontier Airlines ticket counter worker he would need to pay $55 to check his bag, the report said. Greco was upset, because he reportedly already paid $17 online to check his bag. Greco argued with the ticket worker, using foul language and reportedly flipping the employee off. Greco became increasingly upset as he tried to call the Frontier Airlines customer service line, claiming "they did not speak English," the report said.
Eventually, a supervisor got involved and reiterated the baggage fee. Greco reportedly continued to be abusive and was eventually told he could no longer be on the flight, and that he would receive a refund. Greco reportedly refused to leave the counter until police got involved, the arrest report said.
The next day, Frontier Airlines reported "multiple, non-specific threats" against McCarran Airport to their customer service line. According to the arrest report, the person threatened to blow up multiple airplanes and McCarran Airport, and also threatened a mass shooting. The caller was later identified as Greco by his phone number and matched to the incident on April 23.
Police found out Greco was staying at South Point with two friends and approached him at his hotel room. Greco reportedly said he knew why police were there and said it was over "some heated phone conversations."
In an interview with police, Greco said he "probably called 100 times or more" but didn't know how many times he called. The arrest report said Greco was upset and "wanted to push people's buttons" over "what they were doing to him."
Following the threats, LVMPD said they took multiple mitigation steps, including using K9 dogs in the Frontier Airlines area of the airport and increased patrols.
According to court records, Greco was given a $5,000 bail on the condition he stay away from McCarran Airport. Greco's next court appearance was set for May 11.
