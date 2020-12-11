LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A tourist in town for a work trip was randomly stabbed on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas last week, according to an arrest report.
Steven Revell, 39, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and possession of a controlled substance after the stabbing around 11 p.m. on Dec. 5, the Las Vegas Metro police report said.
Police said a man was visiting Las Vegas with some co-workers on a business trip and the group was on Fremont Street drinking. The victim was separated from his co-workers and leaned against a barricade near White Castle to call them. While the victim was calling his friends, Revell approached him from behind and stabbed him numerous times in the back, the report said.
"The stabbing was completely unprovoked," the arrest report said. The victim told police he had no idea why Revell stabbed him, and he didn't know him.
Revell was arrested by LVMPD a short time after the stabbing. Revell told police he recognized the victim and had previously told the man he would kill him if he ever saw him again. According to an arrest report, police asked Revell if he had any remorse for the stabbing, and he said he didn't.
According to court records, Revell was not granted bail. Revell's next court hearing was set for Dec. 23.
