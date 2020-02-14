LAUGHLIN, NEVADA (FOX5) -- Over the course of two years, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer solicited two Laughlin teenage girls for sex and child pornography, according to details released in an arrest report Friday. The teens told police they feared retaliation because of the suspect's involvement and power within the department.
Christopher Peto, 47, was arrested Jan. 31 in connection with engaging in sexual acts with two girls between the ages of 13-17 years of age during calls for service. Police received an anonymous phone call detailing Peto's involvement with underage girls.
Peto exchanged money for various intimate acts with the girls beginning as early as June 2018, according to the report. Las Vegas police detailed instances including kissing, child pornography and sex. Victim testimony revealed Peto paid $100 for a peck on the lips and $1,000 for sex, an arrest report stated. The girls were made to split $200 following one instance, a victim interview detailed. In various others, Peto would offer $50 for nude images via text.
In summer 2019, Peto invited the girls to his home to drink, watch movies and participate in sexual acts, the investigation revealed. According to victim testimony, the girls agreed to Peto's requests after being offered hundreds of dollars, fearing, if they disobeyed, Peto would retaliate with his police "connections."
After having some doubts, one girl tried to calm the other by saying "Peto is a cop," and that she should finish what she started, the report stated. One teen told police she was creeped out that Peto reminded her of her father. During a police interview, one girl detailed a fear of being held hostage if she refused to comply.
Las Vegas police interviewed the officer at their headquarters on Jan. 29, 2020. During the questioning, Peto denied all sexual allegations, but said he helped support a girl getting her driver's permit and would let her borrow money. When police asked why he was comfortable providing funds to a teenager, Peto said he was trying to date the victim's mother who was struggling with finances close to the holidays.
Peto was booked on charges of lewdness committed by person over 18 with a child 14 or 15, engaging in soliciting a child for prostitution, kidnapping of a minor, lewdness with a minor under 14 and child abuse or neglect.
During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to confirm Peto's place of residence in Laughlin, corroborating victim testimony. When asked about the text message exchanges, Peto denied receiving child pornography or having any involvement related to underage sexual acts, the report stated.
Peto has been employed with LVMPD since July 1999. He is currently on relief of duty with pay pending official charges, Las Vegas police said.
His next court appearance is Feb. 20 at 10 a.m.
